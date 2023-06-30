Kansas City mayor proposes municipal ID cards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor Quinton Lucas is trying to make it easier for some people to get an ID card in Kansas City. At Thursday’s City Council meeting, Lucas introduced an ordinance to create a municipal ID card for those living in Kansas City.

The ID card would be called a “Fountain Card.” It is meant to help people who can’t fully interact with city services because they may not have a state-issued ID.

“There are a lot of people trying to work. There are a lot of people trying to make a difference in their life,” Lucas said. “They can’t get a bank account. They can’t get a job because they don’t have an ID. Sometimes, they can’t fully interact with city services. This ID card helps fill that gap.”

Four years ago, advocates for our new American community; in homelessness outreach; and those seeking better services for all, approached me about a municipal ID program, helping our residents access checking/savings accounts, build businesses, and access better city services. pic.twitter.com/n2Uq3jb16w — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 29, 2023

Kansas City, Missouri, has never offered a municipal ID before. Lucas said the ordinance could provide some people access to services they didn’t have before.

“I think this is something that cities that are trying to be truly helpful to their populations are doing,” Lucas said. “A library card, a bank account, city services, you can pay bills. This is going to be something that I think helps people who may be present in our city but may not have been present for an on-field welcome.”

The ordinance for the Fountain Cards is co-sponsored by Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw. She said the ordinance, if adopted, will especially help those experiencing homelessness.

“That is a key aspect of them getting housed is they need an ID,” she said. “So, it’s important that we give them an opportunity to be recognized by that ID.”

If passed, the municipal ID program would be run through the city’s Health Department. It will also work in conjunction with the Black-owned WeDevelopment Credit Union at E. 30th Street and Prospect Avenue, which offers people access to bank accounts.

“I think this will be a game-changer for thousands of Kansas Citians. I think this is the sort of thing that is local government at its best,” Lucas said. “I’m excited for us to be able to take this step forward.”

The ordinance will be brought to the Transportation, Infrastructure and Operations Committee on July 12. After that, it is expected to go to vote at City Council.

Proud to be a truly welcoming city. Here are more details on the municipal ID (Fountain Card) program! They’re available for adults and minors in our city. Happy to answer more questions you may have. https://t.co/qYxdMZQBpN pic.twitter.com/CaK3J56iVo — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) June 29, 2023

