Former Kansas City elementary building burned out in early morning fire Friday

Kansas City elementary building burned out in early morning fire Friday
Kansas City elementary building burned out in early morning fire Friday(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On calls of visible flames, just before 3 a.m. Friday firefighters responded to the Sanford B. Ladd Elementary School in the 3600 block of Bellefontaine Avenue.

No one was inside, no one was seriously hurt. A few firefighters were treated for minor steam burns due to the intensity of the fire.

Upon arrival, flames were seen shooting from three sides of the old schoolhouse, no longer in use. It took firefighters just under two hours to battle the blaze. Fire investigators arrived on site around 5 a.m. to investigate what started the fire.

First black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District
FORECAST: Hot Friday with some severe storm threats rolling in for parts of the Metro
