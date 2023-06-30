Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research

The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.(fstop123/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, N.Y. (CNN) - More than 20 years of scientific research is down the drain.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in upstate New York says a janitor turned off a lab freezer after hearing multiple “annoying” alarms.

Decades of research, including cell cultures and specimens were ruined.

According to the school, the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it warning not to do anything to it while it undergoes emergency repairs.

The school says a safety lock box had been installed around the freezer’s outlet and socket. So, the janitor flipped the circuit breaker, turning the freezer off.

The school is suing the janitor’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, for more than $1 million in damages and legal fees.

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute blames the company, not the contracted worker himself, claiming it failed to properly train and supervise him.

The institute says a janitor should be trained to not try to fix an electrical issue.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

KCI not expecting notable increase in holiday travel
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling