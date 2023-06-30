Independence man charged following multiple robberies

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man faces four counts of first-degree robbery following incidents in April, May and June, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

According to court records filed Thursday, 24-year-old Zachary I. Caldwell robbed four Independence businesses in 2023. Jackson County Prosecutor’s accused Caldwell of robbing a Walgreens on South Sterling Avenue on April 20; a CVS on West 23rd Street on May 14; and the same Metro by T-Mobile store on East 23rd Street on May 20 and June 7.

Video surveillance captured Caldwell at each business and allowed detectives to identify him.

Each of the robbery counts are classified as a Class A felony. A Class A felony in Missouri carries a sentence of no less than 10 years and no more than 30.

Charging documents indicated that Caldwell “forcibly stole” money from each store and threatened employees with the use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.