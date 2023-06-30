Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence man charged following multiple robberies

(Source: Gray News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An Independence, Missouri, man faces four counts of first-degree robbery following incidents in April, May and June, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday.

According to court records filed Thursday, 24-year-old Zachary I. Caldwell robbed four Independence businesses in 2023. Jackson County Prosecutor’s accused Caldwell of robbing a Walgreens on South Sterling Avenue on April 20; a CVS on West 23rd Street on May 14; and the same Metro by T-Mobile store on East 23rd Street on May 20 and June 7.

Video surveillance captured Caldwell at each business and allowed detectives to identify him.

Each of the robbery counts are classified as a Class A felony. A Class A felony in Missouri carries a sentence of no less than 10 years and no more than 30.

Charging documents indicated that Caldwell “forcibly stole” money from each store and threatened employees with the use of a weapon.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

The KCATA announced it will debut a new route connecting some of Kansas City's biggest...
RideKC to debut route connecting riders to some of city’s top attractions
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is issuing a directive allowing agencies under her control to defy a...
Kelly defies Kobach, issues directive allowing transgender people to alter IDs
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is issuing a directive allowing agencies under her control to defy a...
Kelly defies Kobach, issues directive allowing transgender people to alter ID’s
City officials caution against celebratory gunfire around Fourth of July holiday
City officials caution against celebratory gunfire around Fourth of July holiday