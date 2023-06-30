Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence Avenue bridge dismantles another truck

A truck was dismantled in a crash with the Independence Avenue bridge Friday morning.
A truck was dismantled in a crash with the Independence Avenue bridge Friday morning.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Avenue bridge claimed another victim Friday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared a photo of a dismantled truck on Facebook Friday morning just before 9:30.

The Independence Avenue Bridge does not take holidays off! No injuries, this morning.

Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

A Facebook commenter suggested a sign be added above the bridge to indicate “how many trucks have been eaten and how many days without incident.” In response, KCPD’s Facebook account commented “Hmmm” with a contemplative emoji.

Another commenter said the bridge is made of Teflon, while another suggested a scoreboard be added to both sides to keep track of crashes coming from each direction.

In December, a deal was reached between the city and KCT Railway to split costs on a warning system curtain near the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

Cheers! Missouri's first Black-owned brewery opens at 18th and Vine District
FILE — The No. 1 ranked U.S. Women’s National Team will have a celebration in the Soccer...
KC Power & Light District to host watch parties for 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
Independence man charged following multiple robberies
The KCATA announced it will debut a new route connecting some of Kansas City's biggest...
RideKC to debut route connecting riders to some of city’s top attractions