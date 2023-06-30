Independence Avenue bridge dismantles another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Avenue bridge claimed another victim Friday.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department shared a photo of a dismantled truck on Facebook Friday morning just before 9:30.

The Independence Avenue Bridge does not take holidays off! No injuries, this morning. Posted by Kansas City Missouri Police Department on Friday, June 30, 2023

A Facebook commenter suggested a sign be added above the bridge to indicate “how many trucks have been eaten and how many days without incident.” In response, KCPD’s Facebook account commented “Hmmm” with a contemplative emoji.

Another commenter said the bridge is made of Teflon, while another suggested a scoreboard be added to both sides to keep track of crashes coming from each direction.

In December, a deal was reached between the city and KCT Railway to split costs on a warning system curtain near the bridge.

