Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Illegal marijuana operation worth nearly $2 million busted in Bourbon County

FILE: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
FILE: (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple law enforcement agencies discovered and cracked down on an extensive illegal outdoor marijuana grow operation worth nearly $2 million in Bourbon County, Kansas.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigations announced Friday that it, along with the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Allen County Sheriff’s Office and the Bourbon County Public Works had discovered the operation located near the intersection of 35th Street and Highway 65, near Bronson, Kansas.

On Thursday, June 29, law enforcement authorities secured the grow site at approximately 8:30 a.m. Authorities said an unknown subject fled the area and was unable to be located.

Authorities found a total of 1,350 marijuana plants along with camping gear, firearms, a vehicle and growing paraphernalia that included watering devices, garden sprayers, gardening tools, herbicides, pesticides and fertilizer.

The marijuana being grown at the Bourbon County location would have produced approximately 1,350 pounds of marijuana, according to the KBI. The KBI said that amount of marijuana has an estimated street value of around $1.7 million.

An investigation surrounding the growth operation is ongoing, according to the KBI.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Parson signs 2024 budget bills
Ryan R. Jackson.
Man charged with murder now faces charges in connection with dog’s death
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1
Generic.
KCKPD: Person under 18 charged in fatal shooting of 16-year-old
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Andy Reid named best head coach in NFL, per PFF