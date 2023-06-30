Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Hot 103 Jamz and Ad Hoc Group Against Crime host special broadcast

It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.
It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hot 103 Jamz and the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime hosted a special 12-hour long broadcast.

It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.

“Today is just the opportunity for us to press pause and recognize that we’ve lost 122 people to violence throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area,” said Ad Hoc Group Against Crime president Damon Daniel.

Jessica Dydell spoke out during the campaign. Her son, Craig, was murdered near 40th and Olive in 2016.

“The crime rate is going up, not down,” Dydell said. “More murders are being committed. More babies are being left behind with no parents. It’s like no one is understanding that life is precious.”

READ MORE: Jackson County unveils homicide ticker to ‘better inform public’ of increasing violence in KC

Police are still investigating a mass shooting that left three people dead and injured five more near 57th and Prospect Avenue.

“You can’t say my bad once they’re gone,” Dydell added. “Once that life is gone there is nothing you can do, you can’t bring that person back and you’re ruining our community.”

Local clergy and faith leaders wrapped up the rally by holding a prayer vigil at Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ.

“We can only do so much,” Daniel said. “We need the community’s help.”

“The numbers are going up,” Dydell said. “Kansas City is not looking good. People are moving out of Kansas City because they don’t want to live here anymore.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro through 11 p.m.
FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.
3 town halls scheduled regarding assessments in Jackson County
It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.
Hot 103 Jamz and Ad Hoc Group Against Crime host special broadcast
Leavenworth man sentenced for car theft, approaching officer with knife