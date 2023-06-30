Hot 103 Jamz and Ad Hoc Group Against Crime host special broadcast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hot 103 Jamz and the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime hosted a special 12-hour long broadcast.

It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.

“Today is just the opportunity for us to press pause and recognize that we’ve lost 122 people to violence throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area,” said Ad Hoc Group Against Crime president Damon Daniel.

Jessica Dydell spoke out during the campaign. Her son, Craig, was murdered near 40th and Olive in 2016.

“The crime rate is going up, not down,” Dydell said. “More murders are being committed. More babies are being left behind with no parents. It’s like no one is understanding that life is precious.”

Police are still investigating a mass shooting that left three people dead and injured five more near 57th and Prospect Avenue.

“You can’t say my bad once they’re gone,” Dydell added. “Once that life is gone there is nothing you can do, you can’t bring that person back and you’re ruining our community.”

Local clergy and faith leaders wrapped up the rally by holding a prayer vigil at Greater Metropolitan Church of Christ.

“We can only do so much,” Daniel said. “We need the community’s help.”

“The numbers are going up,” Dydell said. “Kansas City is not looking good. People are moving out of Kansas City because they don’t want to live here anymore.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.