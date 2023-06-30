Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Homer Hogues, one of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, dies at 96

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades...
Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.(UNITED STATES AIR FORCE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen has died.

Homer Hogues passed away Tuesday in Dallas, two days after his wife of more than seven decades died, according to an obituary provided by relatives.

In 1946, Hogues entered the Army Air Corps, serving as a mechanic for the 99th fighter squadron, 332nd fighter group, which was one of the first units of Black aviators in the U.S. military.

After his career in the army ended, Hogues was employed at an electroplating facility in Texas for roughly 40 years before retiring.

A memorial service for both Hogues and his wife is scheduled for Saturday.

Hogues was 96 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

Latest News

Alan Arkin, Suzanne Newlander Arkin arrive at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the...
Actor Alan Arkin dies at age 89
A shopper surveys stacks of clothing on a sales table in a Costco warehouse Thursday, June 22,...
An inflation gauge tracked by the Federal Reserve falls to its lowest point in 2 years
This Thursday, June 29, 2023, image provided by Virgin Galactic shows the Virgin Galactic's...
Researchers reach edge of space on Virgin Galactic’s rocket-powered plane, ahead of regular commercial flights
City officials caution against celebratory gunfire around Fourth of July holiday
City officials caution against celebratory gunfire around Fourth of July holiday