Here are the Kansas laws taking effect July 1

The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024
The Kansas State Legislature is adjourned until January 2024(KWCH)
By Zoë Shriner
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A large number of new Kansas laws are set to take effect starting on July 1, 2023.

Gender and Identification

Senate Bill 180: Defines gender according to a person’s biological sex at birth

According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, only .56% of the Kansas population identifies as transgender.

House Bill 2238: Using the definition of gender as “biological sex assigned at birth,” only “biological females” are permitted to participate in women’s sports.

Public schools and postsecondary institutions are required to designate separate teams for “biological females,” “biological males,” and co-ed mixes. The bill does not prevent female-identifying or female-to-male transgender individuals from participating in men’s athletic teams. Only male-to-female transgender individuals are prevented from joining women’s athletic teams.

It is unclear how the bill will be enforced.

House Bill 2065: Following a divorce, individuals do not have to change their name to a former or maiden name.

Healthcare and Safety

House Bill 2264: Clarifies which medical procedures are not considered abortions and which emergency situations would allow for an abortion.

The bill protects women with ectopic pregnancies or who require an emergency abortion to prevent their death or serious injury. It also stipulates that any facility performing abortions must display a sign informing patients that the abortion may be reversible with the drug Mifepristone.

House Bill 2313: In the case that an aborted fetus--no matter which stage of development they are in--is alive following the abortion procedure, responding healthcare providers are legally obligated to perform timely life-sustaining measures.
Senate Bill 174: Changes the definition of fentanyl test strips so they are no longer classified as “drug paraphernalia.”

This bill allows for the sale of fentanyl test strips, which show if a pill has fentanyl, ketamine, and GHB in it. It also increases the penalty for selling fentanyl or assaulting a healthcare worker.

House Bill 2269: Raises the Kansas minimum age for the sale, purchase, or possession of tobacco products to 21.
Substitute for House Bill 2127: Removes statute of limitations for prosecution in child sexual abuse cases

This bill allows for the criminal prosecution of childhood sexual abuse to be “commenced at any time.”

Substitute for Senate Bill 131: Healthcare professionals licensed to practice medicine in their home state can receive temporary permission to practice in Kansas when they are traveling with a sports team.

Crime

House Bill 2350: Creates the crime of and penalties for “human smuggling” and “aggravated human smuggling”

While human trafficking is the exploitation of people for the purposes of forced labor or commercial sexual exploitation, human smuggling is “intentionally transporting, harboring, or concealing an individual into or within Kansas” who is in the U.S. illegally. Smugglers who commit the act of human smuggling with a deadly weapon, harms the individual being smuggled, or puts the person they are smuggling into a human trafficking situation are guilty of aggravated human smuggling.

House Bill 2326: Clarifies that the “Scrap Metal Theft Reduction Act” includes catalytic converters.

Prohibits scrap metal buyers from purchasing catalytic converters that show signs of being stolen, such as altered identification marks.

