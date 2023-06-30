Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Governor Kelly issues disaster declaration for wildland fires in Ford County

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster emergency due to wildland fires in...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster emergency due to wildland fires in Ford County.(unsplash.com)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster emergency due to wildland fires in Ford County.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials said Governor Kelly issued a verbal declaration of disaster emergency last night, Thursday, June 29, due to wildland fires in Ford County. The declaration will allow the state to preposition assets for a quicker response to any fires that may begin.

“Conditions across Kansas are prime for wildland fires with areas experiencing hot, dry conditions,” Governor Kelly said. “It is especially important when using fireworks that you are diligent about making sure they have been extinguished before disposing of them. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

According to the Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials, Much of the state is under drought conditions. There are increased dangers of wildfire due to ignition sources from overheating farm equipment, grilling and fireworks. When disposing of fireworks soak them in water before disposing of them to ensure they do not reignite and start a fire.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials said the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is monitoring and will provide assistance as requested.

The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department officials noted Kansas Forest Service coordinated resources to provide aerial fire suppression support. They also deployed a district fire management officer to Ford County.

“Even as the Kansas Forest Service staff responds to requests to support neighboring states with wildfires, we continue to work with our in-state partners to provide assistance to local Kansas responders as they battle these wildfires,” said Jason Hartman, State Forester, Kansas Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro through 11 p.m.
FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.
3 town halls scheduled regarding assessments in Jackson County
It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.
Hot 103 Jamz and Ad Hoc Group Against Crime host special broadcast
It was a call for action as Kansas City is on track for its most violent year on record.
Hot 103 Jamz and Ad Hoc Group Against Crime host special broadcast
Leavenworth man sentenced for car theft, approaching officer with knife