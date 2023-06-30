Aging & Style
FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro through 11 p.m.

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the metro area through 11 p.m. Friday. The main concern is gusty winds and pockets of heavy rain. Small hail is also possible. // We are almost done with the intense heat! Heat Advisories remain in place through 7 p.m. Friday. A cold front will work some cooler air in for the weekend. That front starts sagging south this evening. Along it, storms could bubble up closer to the metro. I am not expecting a washout; coverage looks more miss than hit. However, if your neighborhood sees a storm, heavy rainfall and gusty winds would be the main concern. That could briefly drive you indoors. That spotty rain chance does carry into the overnight and start of Saturday. Right now, that looks like the time frame for a better rain chance. Once we push into midday Saturday, we should get to see a little lull. Maybe a lingering afternoon shower or storm, but many of us stay dry to wrap up Saturday. Moral of the story: Not a washout on Saturday by any means. Highs will be much cooler in the lower to middle 80s! Hotter air stays south by the lakes. Sunday will still stay nice and pleasant. It’ll be a bit warmer Monday and Tuesday, with humid conditions. This could spark a few more random showers and storms, but -- as of now -- the holiday should be just fine to be out and about!

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

