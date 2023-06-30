FORECAST: Hot Friday with some severe storm threats rolling into the Metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A stationary system is finally shaking loose and begins to move across the central plains and the Missouri River Valley. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are already developing within central northern Kansas and we can anticipate a few of those thunderstorms within the viewing area. A severe weather threat does include the metro with a marginal to slight risk for severe storms. The first round is this morning, but the second round comes in late afternoon and into the overnight. As we increase to the hottest point of the day, this will allow us a better chance for the warm air to lift moisture into the mid-levels. As storms develop, the most concerning phenomenon will be damaging wind and hail. Temperatures are expected within the lower and middle 90s with feel like temperatures between 101 and 103°.

Saturday widespread showers within the morning timeframe will be common, especially on I-70 and north. After the a.m., scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will remain throughout the entire day of the viewing area with a reasonable amount of cloud cover. This will help temperatures drop to seasonal within the middle and upper 80s. A few isolated showers may linger Sunday as the storm system continues to exit into the Ohio River Valley. As we inch closer to the Fourth of July holiday, temperatures will begin to rebound back into the lower 90s. Another storm system does develop from out west and confidence is increasing for chances of scattered showers and storms on Independence Day and continuing into Wednesday. At this time we’re holding at a 30% chance. A slightly drier pattern takes over by the end of the week into the following weekend with temperatures back to seasonal.

