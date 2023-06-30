Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

First black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine District

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Raise a glass for history, Vine Street Brewing is officially opening its doors, marking the first black-owned brewery in the state of Missouri.

The site began renovations during the summer of 2021 and the 150-year-old building sits at 20th and Vine.

Vine Street Brewing is collaborating with other breweries around the KC Metro and will expand one of their most popular beers, Jazzman Black Lager. The beer is sold around the KC Metro including Charlie Hoopers, Taps on Main, Up Down, Grinders, and KCI.

According to the Vine Street Brewing website, the venue is built for crafting beer and experiences fermented in the spirit of Jazz and Hip-Hop.

Vine Street Brewing will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 30. Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas and other city leaders are expected to be at the celebration. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners
The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

Latest News

First black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine district
Each summer "pup-tern" and "kit-tern" will receive a $2,500 summer stipend along with other job...
Pet food company searching for summer ‘pup-tern’ and ‘kit-tern’
A Blue Springs police officer is being hailed as a hero for deescalating a tense situation...
Blue Springs officer saves woman experiencing mental health crisis
Generic image of fireworks.
Dry weather impacts some Missouri fireworks displays, policies