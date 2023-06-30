First black-owned brewery in Missouri opens at 18th and Vine district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Raise a glass for history, Vine Street Brewing is officially opening its doors, marking the first black-owned brewery in the state of Missouri.

The site began renovations during the summer of 2021 and the 150-year-old building sits at 20th and Vine.

Vine Street Brewing is collaborating with other breweries around the KC Metro and will expand one of their most popular beers, Jazzman Black Lager. The beer is sold around the KC Metro including Charlie Hoopers, Taps on Main, Up Down, Grinders, and KCI.

According to the Vine Street Brewing website, the venue is built for crafting beer and experiences fermented in the spirit of Jazz and Hip-Hop.

Vine Street Brewing will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. June 30. Kansas City Mayor, Quinton Lucas and other city leaders are expected to be at the celebration. Doors will open to the public at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.