Changes to Kansas law that occur on July 1

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A total of 98 bills became law during the 2023 legislative session in Kansas. Of those bills, 77 have provisions that become effective July 1.

Here is a look at some of the biggest changes coming to Kansas law and what it means for you.

Fentanyl test strips

Fentanyl test strips will now be decriminalized and no longer considered drug paraphernalia.

“Fentanyl test strips can save lives when they are used appropriately and in the hands of drug users, whether they are chronic drug users or just experimenting with substances, because you never know these days what you’re getting off the streets,” said Margaux Mueller, Director of First Call Prevention Services.

Concealed carry fees

Concealed carry fees are about to become a lot cheaper. They will drop to $32, which is a $100 difference.

Abortion

Also going into effect, an amendment to abortion rights.

The new law requires emergency care and legal protections for infants born alive after a failed abortion.

It also requires physicians to tell patients that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed. Experts dispute abortion opponents’ claims about medication abortions, the Associated Press notes.

Liquor consumption

New liquor laws are leading to the expansion of common consumption areas in the state.

Transgender athletes

One of the most talked about bills this legislative session was what’s known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which makes it so transgender athletes are no longer able to play on women’s sports teams.

“I got to cheer on the girls cheerleading team,” said Landon Patterson, an Oak Park High School alum. “I had faculty fighting for me to make sure I could.”

Patterson started transitioning when she was 15-years-old. At a critical point in her life, she worries about what this change will mean for transgender youth in Kansas.

“Playing sports for me in high school and getting to be included as a trans person was crucial for my mental health,” Patterson said. “I don’t know if I would be here today without playing sports or being included.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association will now require students to present their first birth certificate to verify their biological sex.

For a more comprehensive list of Kansas laws that take effect on July 1, click here.

