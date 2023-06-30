Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Changes to Kansas law that occur on July 1

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A total of 98 bills became law during the 2023 legislative session in Kansas. Of those bills, 77 have provisions that become effective July 1.

Here is a look at some of the biggest changes coming to Kansas law and what it means for you.

Fentanyl test strips

Fentanyl test strips will now be decriminalized and no longer considered drug paraphernalia.

“Fentanyl test strips can save lives when they are used appropriately and in the hands of drug users, whether they are chronic drug users or just experimenting with substances, because you never know these days what you’re getting off the streets,” said Margaux Mueller, Director of First Call Prevention Services.

Also read: Local mother reacts after Kansas governor decriminalizes fentanyl test strips

Concealed carry fees

Concealed carry fees are about to become a lot cheaper. They will drop to $32, which is a $100 difference.

Abortion

Also going into effect, an amendment to abortion rights.

The new law requires emergency care and legal protections for infants born alive after a failed abortion.

It also requires physicians to tell patients that a drug-induced abortion can be reversed. Experts dispute abortion opponents’ claims about medication abortions, the Associated Press notes.

Liquor consumption

New liquor laws are leading to the expansion of common consumption areas in the state.

Transgender athletes

One of the most talked about bills this legislative session was what’s known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which makes it so transgender athletes are no longer able to play on women’s sports teams.

“I got to cheer on the girls cheerleading team,” said Landon Patterson, an Oak Park High School alum. “I had faculty fighting for me to make sure I could.”

Patterson started transitioning when she was 15-years-old. At a critical point in her life, she worries about what this change will mean for transgender youth in Kansas.

“Playing sports for me in high school and getting to be included as a trans person was crucial for my mental health,” Patterson said. “I don’t know if I would be here today without playing sports or being included.”

The Kansas State High School Activities Association will now require students to present their first birth certificate to verify their biological sex.

For a more comprehensive list of Kansas laws that take effect on July 1, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

FORECAST: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for metro through 11 p.m.
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of 43rd...
Shooting leaves man dead near 43rd & College
KCI not expecting notable increase in holiday travel
A total of 98 bills became law during the 2023 legislative session in Kansas. Of those bills,...
Changes to Kansas law that occur on July 1