Andy Reid named best head coach in NFL, per PFF

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pro Football Focus announced its top 10 head coaches heading into the 2023 season and Kansas City’s own is second to none.

After leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema raved about Reid:

“Reid is the best; there is just no debate. Yes, he has Patrick Mahomes, but Mahomes didn’t make Reid who he is as a head coach — he enhanced him, as all great head coach-quarterback relationships do. Reid is not perfect, no head coach is, but since he took over in 2013, he is 129-52 including the postseason with a cumulative offensive grade of 93.6 in those 10 years. And he has two Super Bowls to show for it. Since 2018, the Chiefs’ 0.241 expected points added per pass is the highest mark by a country mile, with the Chargers in second at 0.129.”

Reid was named head coach of the Chiefs just ahead of the 2013 season and has gone on to win the most regular-season games with 117.

He has the second-most playoff wins (12) than any other NFL team in the past 10 seasons. Further, he has led Kansas City to eight straight postseason appearances — the longest active in the league by four years — and seven straight AFC West titles.

He’s currently fifth all-time with 247 regular season victories and second in playoff victories behind Bill Belichick who is second on the rankings from PFF.

