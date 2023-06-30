Aging & Style
Andy Reid named best head coach in NFL, per PFF

Pro Football Focus puts Andy Reid at the top
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia...
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gets dunked after their win against the Philadelphia Eagles at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pro Football Focus announced its top 10 head coaches heading into the 2023 season and Kansas City’s own is second to none.

After leading the Chiefs to their second Super Bowl title in four seasons, PFF’s Trevor Sikkema raved about Reid:

“Reid is the best; there is just no debate. Yes, he has Patrick Mahomes, but Mahomes didn’t make Reid who he is as a head coach — he enhanced him, as all great head coach-quarterback relationships do. Reid is not perfect, no head coach is, but since he took over in 2013, he is 129-52 including the postseason with a cumulative offensive grade of 93.6 in those 10 years. And he has two Super Bowls to show for it. Since 2018, the Chiefs’ 0.241 expected points added per pass is the highest mark by a country mile, with the Chargers in second at 0.129.”

Reid was named head coach of the Chiefs just ahead of the 2013 season and has gone on to win the most regular-season games with 117.

He has the second-most playoff wins (12) than any other NFL team in the past 10 seasons. Further, he has led Kansas City to eight straight postseason appearances — the longest active in the league by four years — and seven straight AFC West titles.

He’s currently fifth all-time with 247 regular season victories and second in playoff victories behind Bill Belichick who is second on the rankings from PFF.

READ MORE: Winners again: Kelce, Mahomes emerge victorious in The Match

For more Kansas City Chiefs coverage click here.

