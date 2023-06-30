Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Amber Alert canceled; 1-year-old boy found safe, suspect in custody

The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old boy on Friday afternoon, June 30.

According to troopers, the 1-year-old boy was found safe and the suspect is in custody.

Troopers issued the alert Friday afternoon after a suspect with a handgun reportedly abducted the baby from a home on South Martin Luther King Drive in Hayti Heights.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Latest News

KCI not expecting notable increase in holiday travel
Shooting leaves man dead near 43rd and College
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responds to speculation he might run for Senate
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responds to speculation he might run for Senate
FILE: Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Friday a new homicide tracker on...
Jackson County unveils homicide ticker to ‘better inform public’ of increasing violence in KC