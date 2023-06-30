3 town halls scheduled regarding assessments in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three town town halls will be held in Jackson County regarding property value appeals.

“[T]he town halls are intended to further provide Jackson County residents with the tools and resources that they need to navigate the assessment process,” a press release from county legislators said.

Representatives from the Board of Equalization and the Assessment Department will be part of the town halls. They will also answer questions about the appeals process.

As KCTV5 has previously reported, the deadline to file a formal appeal is July 10.

The upcoming town halls will take place on July 1, 5, and 10 at Metropolitan Community College campuses:

These town halls are being hosted by legislative Chairman DaRon McGee and Vice Chair Megan L. Marshall.

“It’s important to myself, Vice Chair Marshall, and the rest of my colleagues that we quickly mobilize to provide all relevant information to the residents of Jackson County. Our last meeting showed quite clearly that the assessment process has created a significant amount of pain and worry for our residents. These town halls — occurring all across the county — are intended to answer questions and to provide our residents with the information that they need to make the best decisions possible as they navigate the assessment process. The Legislature is committed to being there for the people of Jackson County.”

Also on KCTV5.com: June 22 workshop for appealing property tax assessments draws more than 1,000 people

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.