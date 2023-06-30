Aging & Style
3 town halls scheduled regarding assessments in Jackson County

FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.
FILE — Hundreds gathered at the Mohart Center for a tax assessment appeals workshop on June 27.
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Three town town halls will be held in Jackson County regarding property value appeals.

“[T]he town halls are intended to further provide Jackson County residents with the tools and resources that they need to navigate the assessment process,” a press release from county legislators said.

Representatives from the Board of Equalization and the Assessment Department will be part of the town halls. They will also answer questions about the appeals process.

As KCTV5 has previously reported, the deadline to file a formal appeal is July 10.

The upcoming town halls will take place on July 1, 5, and 10 at Metropolitan Community College campuses:

  • Saturday, July 1, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at MCC-Blue River’s Arts and Science Building Gym. Address: 20301 East 78 Highway, Independence, MO 64057
  • Wednesday, July 5, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at MCC-Longview’s Education Center Room EC 113. Address: 500 SW Longview Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64081
  • Monday, July 10, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at MCC-Penn Valley’s Education Center Room 019. Address: 3201 Southwest Trafficway, Kansas City, MO 64111

These town halls are being hosted by legislative Chairman DaRon McGee and Vice Chair Megan L. Marshall.

Also on KCTV5.com: June 22 workshop for appealing property tax assessments draws more than 1,000 people

