What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are Evergy’s new time-based plans making your head spin? You’re not alone.

KCTV5 published a “simplified” version of the plans-- which are anything but simple-- and the common response to the change has been frustration.

“Price gouging. You just described price gouging,” said Jason Krebs in KCTV5′s Facebook comments.

“Seems to me they are punishing the people who work M-F during the day!” commented Cathy Fletcher Flach. “I’m already paying $300 a month on ‘level’ pay plan.”

Whether a customer will pay more or less for their new plan truly depends on their energy usage—especially if that use is during peak-time. Many online commenters expressed that the new time-based method feels like a way to disguise a price increase, though Evergy maintains that “70% of customers will save money.” When asked how Evergy arrived at that estimate, spokesperson Kelli Kolich said they used “early analysis of our historical customer data” to determine the 70% figure.

The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become more expensive between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. To compensate for this upcharge, Evergy says the base charge for energy throughout the rest of the day will be lower than their current rate. So, if homeowners can refrain from using major appliances such as dishwashers or laundry machines for just four hours, they will theoretically be able to save money.

Where it gets complicated is in trying to understand which factors impact which plan in which way. The following will all have an impact on how much one kilowatt of energy costs, depending on if it is: morning, night, peak-time, off-peak time, summer, winter, a holiday, a weekday, or a weekend. Those are a lot of factors to mentally sift through when the clothes need to be washed or dinner needs to be made.

Is it really that hard to change?

Although the vast majority of Facebook commenters are opposed to the change, there are a few who question whether it’s really that big of a deal. Maureen Herrell writes, “I’m from [California], so I’ve always [done] dishes and laundry at night. Also have the air set cooler at night. It’s a good habit to have when brown outs are the consequence.”

Maybe too many Americans are simply not used to the idea of being inconvenienced, which is why waiting a few hours to run the dishwasher is upsetting. The convenience economy theory states that the average consumer is accustomed to being able to get any of the goods and services they want with little to no wait.

However, work-from-home job opportunities are shrinking post-pandemic, millions of Americans work 8-4 or 9-5 shifts, and school ends around 4 p.m. for students in K-12. So, it’s understandable that recommending families turn off their air conditioning and wait until 8 p.m. to perform their standard household tasks is a frustrating ask.

Moreover, although supply and demand are an expected part of being a consumer, those principles usually only apply when something is scarce. To use a recent example, eggs became much more expensive in 2023 in part because the avian flu killed a larger number of chickens than usual. Thus, there were fewer eggs to sell, increasing the price of the eggs. “Supply and demand” does not really apply to energy usage, however, because energy does not become “scarce,” per se, between 4 and 8 p.m.

When KCTV5 contacted Evergy to clarify the differences in the four time-based plans they offer, Kolich agreed that the main difference between them is how conscientious they require a customer to be in order to keep their costs low. The Standard Peak Saver—the default plan for customers who do not pick by October 2023—is considered the “least effort” plan, whereas the Night & Weekends Max Saver will require the most effort.

In terms of effort, it will likely be the easiest for customers who have modern appliances and/or electric vehicles (EV) to adapt to the time-based plans.

To this effect, “I’m already on a [time-based] plan on the KS side. It’s pretty nice.” Big Billy Goat Gruff 5 commented. “A lot of your appliances already have timers in them if they’re modern. I also have an EV, so the car is set to charge at midnight. I paid $228 in electricity for the entire year to drive my car.”

The problem is that not everyone has smart appliances and, according to Gallup, only 4% of Americans own an EV.

Ultimately, change is hard, but it’s not impossible. That’s certainly not the main problem that most customers have with the new policy, but in the end, this situation heavily boils down to the choice to either change habits and avoid spending extra money or not. Some Evergy customers will have little to no trouble making the switch, but for others, it will be impossible. The question is, how much of an impact will this have on the customers who cannot?

Will this solve the energy crisis?

Since 2022, the world has been in a global energy crisis, in large part due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions on Russian fossil fuels.

Facebook user Jessica McKay questions whether residents are really the problem, writing, “not sure how this will help solve the ‘energy crisis’ if it’s the homes that are being penalized and not the major power users (businesses)?” Whether residential customers or businesses use more energy is unclear, though Evergy confirmed that the time-based rates are currently only being rolled out for residents—not businesses.

More importantly, several users pointed out that if the majority of Evergy customers comply with the “peak hours” timeline and wait until the stroke of 9:00 p.m. to resume their use of major electronics, won’t that just create a new peak time? If the goal is to decrease the overall strain being put on the grid at any one time, it seems like the time-based method may not be the most effective.

Kolich says because “4-8 p.m. is such a condensed period of time,” it is safe for Evergy to assume that “as people modify their behaviors, they’re not all going to select the same time” to use energy. While some will immediately turn on their larger appliances at 9 p.m., others will choose one of the plans that saves them money between midnight and 6 a.m. Rather than having most of the energy usage contained to four hours, this could be more evenly spread across the other twenty hours.

So in general, no: this will not solve the energy crisis. It may reduce the likelihood of Kansas City having a blackout situation because fewer people will be using large amounts of energy at the same time. Actually solving the energy crisis lies less in these time-based plans and more in converting the country’s primary power source from fossil fuels to renewable energy and reducing overall energy consumption. Introducing “peak times” only changes when people use energy, not necessarily how much energy people use, missing the mark of exactly “solving” the crisis.

What can be done?

KCP&L and Westar Merged into one company—Evergy—in 2018. This made Evergy the only utility servicer available to Kansas City residents. Subsequent attempts to lessen its monopoly hold have not been met with enthusiasm. Evergy’s VP of Operations, Jeff Martin, said in February that “it will hurt residential and smaller commercial customers” to re-distribute utility control among multiple companies.

The Facebook comments disagree. “Public utilities should not be for-profit monopolies more worried about shareholders than the people’s needs,” said Superdave Fairest. “Your provider needs to be a choice,” Jessica Smith agreed. “It’s been brought up before and never gets any interest. If companies have to compete for you, then they won’t [take advantage of] you as bad.”

But, in lieu of breaking up a monopoly before October arrives, there are a few things Evergy customers can do to make this better. There are no perfect solutions by any means, but it is possible to be proactive and prevent the transition from wreaking total havoc on the monthly bills.

First, get informed on the differences between each of the plans. As complicated as they may be, ultimately, none of them result in drastically different monthly estimates so there is not really a right or wrong answer. If available information doesn’t make sense, call Evergy and ask questions until it’s possible to make an informed decision.

Second, be prepared for the change whether it’s welcome or not.

There are still several months left before the switch will be enforced and an entire winter to adapt to the changes before another hot summer rolls around. Put sticky notes on the appliances that use the most energy as a reminder to not run them during peak-time whenever possible. Seek more energy-efficient, smart appliances, seal doors or windows that may be leaking, and look through Evergy’s other cost-saving resources.

Evergy's appliance demand sheet breaks down how much energy each common household appliance uses, showing which ones to avoid most during peak-times (Evergy)

For some, the peak-time price increase is exactly what they need to commit to a new routine. “Seems like a good idea to me,” says Tyler Walker in a Facebook comment. “I’ll gladly change some habits to preserve energy. I often need some external motivation to get me to change habits though. Haha. Increasing rates for peak hours should do it for me.”

For others, time-based rates will forever be a thorn in their side and number three is recommended for them:

Third, remember that as commenter Carl Mcbee points out, “elections have consequences folks.”

“For everyone asking ‘why is Evergy forcing this on us?’ you are asking the wrong question,” Facebook user Chris Filip commented. “This is being forced by the Missouri Public Service Commission, a board whose members are appointed by the governor. This is being done by state bureaucrats.” This is a good reminder of the long-term, unexpected impacts that voting can have on daily life. Politics and policymakers may seem distant, but this change to time-based rates was approved by the Public Service Commission back in January.

Mike Parson’s term limit as governor has been reached, meaning a new candidate is guaranteed to take office after the 2024 Missouri gubernatorial election. Citizens have the power to influence which topics their officials focus on and vote according to who takes their concerns most seriously.

The time-based rate plan is a serious change that has many people concerned. But what happens as a result of that concern is up to every individual and their willingness to voice their concerns to their elected (and appointed) officials.

