Travis Kelce featured in latest issue of Vanity Fair

Kansas City tight end ‘going for it’
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown catch...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown catch during the second half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce, one of the greatest tight ends in the history of the game, is also an eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro selection. In the past year Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target added a second Super Bowl ring, hosted Saturday Night Live and now has been featured in Vanity Fair.

The feature highlights the description of Kelce being “underpaid”, but the 33-year-old generational talent while admitting it is mentioned to him quite frequently and lingers in his mind, says he wouldn’t want to be playing for any other team.

In the interview with Vanity Fair’s Tom Kludt Kelce said “My managers and agents love to tell me how underpaid I am...Any time I talk about wanting more money, they’re just like, ‘Why don’t you go to the Chiefs and ask them?’”

The Chiefs, due to the salary cap space, have had to part ways with other big names that want larger paydays such as All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill who went to Miami following Super Bowl LIV for the four-year contract extension worth $120 million.

READ MORE: Chiefs to play Dolphins in Germany during 2023 NFL International Series

But it does cross his mind. “You see how much more money you could be making and, yeah, it hits you in the gut a little bit. It makes you think you’re being taken advantage of,” Kelce says. “I don’t know if I really pressed the gas if I would get what I’m quote-unquote worth,” he adds. “But I know I enjoy coming to that building every single day.”

Kelce’s current contract pays an average annual salary of $14.3 million and runs through 2025. Across the league he is paid third in tight end pay behind Darren Waller of the Giants and George Kittle of San Francisco. His base salary of $11.25 million this year ranks 54th among all players in the NFL

The tight end, podcast host and “fashionista” in the words of mother Donna Kelce is a Kansas City staple. Local natives and celebrities such as Rob Riggle elaborated in the in-depth interview.

“Wherever he is, it’s the best day ever. Wherever he is, it’s the most fun ever. Whatever he’s doing is the coolest thing ever,” says the actor Rob Riggle. “It’s a mindset. He’s not worried about the future, he’s not regretting the past. He’s so present. You can feel that.”

