Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have something valuable and not even realize it.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s Unclaimed Property program. The state is holding almost $1.4 billion in unclaimed property. He says a of the property involves Greene County residents.

“There is $35.7 million of unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Malek. “That’s a huge number.”

Over the past year, the state has returned a record $53 billion of unclaimed property to its rightful owners. CLICK HERE to search for your name in the Unclaimed Property database.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Frankfurt in the 2023 season.
Tickets for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany sell out in 15 minutes
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Generic image of a sun and clear skies.
Lenexa police: 22-month-old in critical condition after being left in hot car
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property
Andrew Blair, 56, was last seen around noon on Tuesday near N Bennington Avenue and NE Russell...
KCPD asking for assistance locating 56-year-old missing, endangered man
Kevin L. Durham Jr. and Alex Martez Madrigal Harbin have been missing since 6-28-23
Police need help finding two missing teens
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and...
Grandview man dead, suspect at large after Raytown hit-and-run