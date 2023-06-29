SEARCH YOUR NAME: Missouri’s treasurer says state is holding $1.4 billion in unclaimed property

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may have something valuable and not even realize it.

Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek stopped in Springfield on Wednesday to promote the state’s Unclaimed Property program. The state is holding almost $1.4 billion in unclaimed property. He says a of the property involves Greene County residents.

“There is $35.7 million of unclaimed property,” said Treasurer Malek. “That’s a huge number.”

Over the past year, the state has returned a record $53 billion of unclaimed property to its rightful owners. CLICK HERE to search for your name in the Unclaimed Property database.

