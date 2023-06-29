Royals’ owner Sherman presents clearer picture for timeline of new ballpark

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals owner John Sherman said Thursday the organization hopes to settle on a location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, with visions of baseball played in the facility by the 2027 or 2028 season.

Since Sherman and the ball club first introduced the idea of a new home stadium for the Royals, a downtown location has been the anticipated priority location.

“We’ve always said ‘downtown or near downtown,’” Sherman said, acknowledging that Clay County has been in negotiations with the Royals. “It’s a highly motivated and creative bunch (in Clay County), but we’ve been partners with Jackson County and in Kansas City for 52 years. We value that relationship. We want them to give us their best shot, and we’re going to give them our best shot to do it there. But I think we should be clear that there is certainly an alternative to that area.”

While meeting with the media for a mid-season press conference, Sherman cited the Atlanta Braves’ ballpark district development surrounding Truist Park -- which is located approximately 10 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta -- as a successful example of what Clay County officials envision. The East Village location is around 20 acres while the North Kansas City location is closer to 80, according to Sherman.

The Royals have shared the Truman Sports Complex with the Kansas City Chiefs since the construction of Kauffman Stadium and Arrowhead Stadium. Under the current lease agreement between the Royals and Jackson County, a 3/8-cent sales tax goes toward the upkeep of facilities. Sherman said he would let the Chiefs speak for themselves, but said the two clubs have been in constant contact about their plans. The Chiefs’ lease at Arrowhead Stadium expires in 2030-31, and the Chiefs will have to decide whether continued renovations are possible or whether they need to seek their own new stadium.

Sherman said the Royals would like that sales tax to continue -- and expect it to likely be on the ballot in the spring --- taking the $350 million it typically provides for stadium maintenance at Kauffman Stadium and shifting it to the construction of a new stadium.

“Ownership will take the rest,” Sherman said of what would be the largest private investment for a public project in Kansas City history. “It’s a $2 billion project, probably more when you think of infrastructure.”

A downtown ballpark would link the East Village and the area surrounding the T-Mobile Center. That location would keep the club in Jackson County. In May, Mayor Quinton Lucas pushed back on a potential taxpayer battle between residents of Jackson County and Clay County.

“Kansas City and Jackson County have been strong partners for the Kansas City Royals since the team’s inception. Taxpayers from both jurisdictions have invested mightily in the success of the Kansas City Royals franchise,” Lucas tweeted. “Having already signed onto a border war truce with our Kansas neighbors, Kansas City will not now engage in an intrastate regional race to the bottom that ultimately does little more than fleecing our taxpayers.”

Sherman said he continues to have three primary objectives, the first of which is to win more baseball games and put a better product on the field.

Before and during the process of answering more questions about the stadium, Sherman addressed the disappointing nature of the 2023 season for the Royals.

“I have great empathy for our fans,” Sherman said as the Royals deal with a 22-58 record which has the team on pace for the most losses in a single season in franchise history. “I have to separate a couple of parts of my brain as a fan and as an owner with accountability for the results on the field. We have great fans here in Kansas City, we just need to give them something to cheer about.”

Sherman said he does not want the Royals to follow the same path of the Athletics, who failed to come to an agreement with the city of Oakland and wound up seeking a new ballpark in Las Vegas, but claimed the Royals’ process is moving at a comfortable pace for the organization.

“I have about 30 letters on my desk asking to vote ‘no’ on the transfer of the A’s to Las Vegas. That’s a process that drug on a long time, and people waited,” Sherman said. “We’re at warp speed compared to how long these complicated projects usually take. We are down to two sites. We’re going to be ready to have that down to one by the end of the summer.

“It’s time to leave The K,” Sherman said near the end of his speaking session. “I guess I can’t emphasize that anymore.”

Terrence Wise, a fast food worker and Stand Up KC leader, responded to Sherman after the Royals’ owner commented on recent charges filed by the union representing stadium workers.

John Sherman, in a press conference held this morning, said that the Royals expect the benefits to the community to far exceed the public investment when it comes to their new stadium district, but continued to stay silent on what those benefits might be. He said they expect to be held accountable to delivering ‘massive public benefit,’ but then claimed that the details of a Community Benefits Agreement, which would allow that accountability throughout the process, would be ‘premature.’ While the Royals continue to verbally commit to negotiating a CBA, they have yet to guarantee a secure seat at that table for the poor and working Kansas Citians who would be most impacted by the project. Whether it’s Clay County or Jackson, north or south of the river, workers deserve living-wage union jobs, truly affordable housing, and most of all, a secure seat at the table to negotiate a strong CBA. We refuse to be left behind — the time to start negotiations is now.

