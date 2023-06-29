Royals CEO prepares to answer questions on new stadium and some community concerns over the move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman is making himself available for questions Thursday morning surrounding the new baseball stadium location.

The Royals press release said that Sherman is going to be taking questions on any topic including the ownership group’s take on the new site -- the East Village in downtown or North Kansas City.

Sherman and the rest of the Royals ownership group have already promised more than $1 billion in private investment for this move, making it the largest private investment for a public project in the Kansas City region’s history.

The Royals website update from June 15 says, “The Royals’ partnership with Jackson County is 52 years strong and we continue to meet with city and county leaders toward furthering that mutually beneficial relationship. We believe that both East Village and North Kansas City could be viable locations for our next home. While we’ve done the most work in the East Village, we have the responsibility to our community and our fans to fully evaluate both.”

More than 100 people with Stand Up KC stood outside city hall two weeks ago chanting and holding signs to put pressure on the Royals to sign a community benefits agreement for better jobs, union jobs, and affordable housing in the new ballpark village. The village concept includes restaurants, retail, and apartments.

Sherman declared intentions back in November that affordable housing options will be important in their efforts.

Lawmakers from both counties and council members representing the East Village were at the rally as well.

Eric Bunch, who represents Kansas City’s 4th District said, “Stadiums come along and ask the taxpayers to foot the bill for billionaires to build stadiums. No more will that happen without you all being at the table.”

Clay County Commissioner Jon Carpenter added, “If they want billions of dollars of tax revenue, then -- at a minimum -- what they can do is pay people who work to make that possible a living wage.”

The Royals have created a website dedicated to the downtown stadium plans with FAQs and updates. It can be found here.

