Residents urged to be careful with fireworks due to dry conditions

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Chillicothe, Missouri, will be postponing their Fourth of July fireworks display and banning all residents from firing any type of personal fireworks because of extremely dry conditions.

Dry conditions haven’t stopped many people across the metro from stocking up on their fireworks, however.

It’s that time of year; the tents are up and the cash registers are “cha-chinging” as people flock to get their favorite fireworks.

“Tiki Bomb, anything that’s loud. Very loud. It’s what they like,” customer Nancy Jenks said.

“I really like the fountains,” another customer, Trinity Holland, said. “I think they are really pretty and they come in a different array of colors and different styles. I think that’s really cool.”

Honest John’s tent in Riverside has been up for more than 60 years. Their focus isn’t just on sales.

“You want everybody to be safe with your fireworks so it’s an enjoyable holiday,” said Amy Ritter, who operates Honest John’s.

Ritter said safety is always important. However, the drought-like conditions make it even more important for people to be aware.

“Have a hose handy,” Ritter suggested. “Have a bucket of water. Make sure that you keep your fireworks. After they’ve gone off, you hose them down, water them. Pick them up the next day. Don’t pick them up that night; they sometimes will reignite and start a fire. Just be really safe with the disposal of your fireworks.”

Ritter said there is no supply shortage when it comes to fireworks this year, so the tent is fully stocked with all different types.

With that being said, she encouraged people to shop sooner rather than later -- because fireworks are going fast.

