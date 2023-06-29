Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Residents urged to be careful with fireworks due to dry conditions

By Greg Payne
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Mo. (KCTV) - Chillicothe, Missouri, will be postponing their Fourth of July fireworks display and banning all residents from firing any type of personal fireworks because of extremely dry conditions.

Dry conditions haven’t stopped many people across the metro from stocking up on their fireworks, however.

It’s that time of year; the tents are up and the cash registers are “cha-chinging” as people flock to get their favorite fireworks.

“Tiki Bomb, anything that’s loud. Very loud. It’s what they like,” customer Nancy Jenks said.

“I really like the fountains,” another customer, Trinity Holland, said. “I think they are really pretty and they come in a different array of colors and different styles. I think that’s really cool.”

Honest John’s tent in Riverside has been up for more than 60 years. Their focus isn’t just on sales.

“You want everybody to be safe with your fireworks so it’s an enjoyable holiday,” said Amy Ritter, who operates Honest John’s.

Ritter said safety is always important. However, the drought-like conditions make it even more important for people to be aware.

“Have a hose handy,” Ritter suggested. “Have a bucket of water. Make sure that you keep your fireworks. After they’ve gone off, you hose them down, water them. Pick them up the next day. Don’t pick them up that night; they sometimes will reignite and start a fire. Just be really safe with the disposal of your fireworks.”

Ritter said there is no supply shortage when it comes to fireworks this year, so the tent is fully stocked with all different types.

With that being said, she encouraged people to shop sooner rather than later -- because fireworks are going fast.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting

Latest News

Antoine Suggs, 39, of Scottsdale, Arizona, was found guilty Friday of four counts of...
Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 shooting that killed 2
“It feels like I’m in an oven,” said someone from Oahu, Hawaii, who was at Kauffman on Wednesday.
Prepare for some hot games at Kauffman Stadium
Heat advisory issued through Friday, Independence opens cooling centers
“It feels like I’m in an oven,” said someone from Oahu, Hawaii, who was at Kauffman on Wednesday.
Prepare for some hot games at Kauffman Stadium