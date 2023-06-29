Report: Royals pitching prospect to make MLB Debut Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following the Royals’ 4-3 walk-off win against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday it was reported that a new Royal will take the mound on Friday.

Per a report from MLB.com’s Anne Rogers, pitcher Alec Marsh is expected to get the call and start on Friday in the opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jordan Lyles, who is 1-11 this season, is expected to be out Friday due to an illness. The Royals are 1-14 in games started by Lyles to this point of the year.

Jordan Lyles is sick and will not start tomorrow. Pitching prospect Alec Marsh is expected to make his MLB debut. #Royals — Anne Rogers (@anne__rogers) June 29, 2023

Marsh, a 25-year-old right-handed pitcher, was a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft out of Arizona State. He has posted a 4.62 ERA and 1.52 WHIP over 62.1 innings and 14 starts this season between Double-A Northwest Arkansas and Triple-A Omaha.

Marsh is the Royals’ 14th-ranked prospect according to MLB.com.

