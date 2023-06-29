Prepare for some hot games at Kauffman Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Wednesday was a brutal evening for tailgating ahead of a Royals game, but that didn’t stop some fans from showing up early.

A group of guys who work at a company in St. Joseph, Missouri, had the outing planned for a month.

“We told ourselves, ‘You’re going to leave early from work today.’ And, by golly, we did it! No matter how hot it was,” said Logan Adkins. “We were excited to get out here to do some tailgating.”

Further down the parking lot, an entire baseball team from Oahu, Hawaii, was yelling out who wanted to play what position for a recreational game with a plastic bat.

“It feels like I’m in an oven,” one of the boys said.

Their coach, Nate Whitaker, grew up in Kansas. He’s a die-hard Royals fan. His wife, Debbie Whitaker, grew up in Hawaii. They met in Denver. At one point, they decided they wanted to “go home.” There was little argument over whose hometown that would be.

“This [heat] is why we live in Hawaii and not in Kansas,” Debbie Whitaker said. “When it was going to be ‘live in Kansas’ or ‘live in Hawaii,’ Hawaii was by far the winner.”

Thursday will be worse. KCTV5′s Storm Track 5 Weather Team is predicting it will be 98 degrees with a heat index of 104 degrees when the first pitch is thrown at 1:10 p.m.

Royals spokeswoman Sharita Hutton said they are encouraging their staff to take breaks and look out for each other. The same goes for fans. You can find some shade in the concourse.

As always, you can bring a 1 liter, clear, plastic bottle of water. It has to be empty or sealed if it’s store bought. There are water fountains and refill stations they call “water monsters” inside.

If you’re going to a game in this heat, they advise you begin hydrating several hours before the game or even the night before. If you wait until you’re hot or thirsty to start, your body struggles to catch up to normal.

Parking attendants had their own tools for staying cool. Some held reflective umbrellas that were silver on the outside. Some swear by cooling towels. One attendant ran hers under a jug of ice water she brought, wrung it out and wrapped it around her neck. She said it really does work.

But, one family considered Kansas City’s weather a relief.

Sam and Hank Tarrant, who are 8 and 9 years old, came with their parents from Brock, Texas, for a summer vacation tour of Midwest ballparks.

“It’s 116 [degrees] where we live back home,” their father John Tarrant said. “I’m not going to call this a cold front here. It’s still definitely hot. But, we did escape the heat a little bit driving up from Texas.”

So, how do they stay cool?

“I eat a popsicle,” answered Hank.

The kids from Hawaii had extra reason to stick out the sticky conditions.

Royals Assistant Hitting Coach Keoni DeRenne is also a native of Hawaii. Whitaker sent him a message to say they are coming and he offered to meet the boys at their seats for a chat and a team photo.

That’ll be some good motivation for their upcoming tournament at Ballparks of America in Branson, Missouri.

