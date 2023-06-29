Police need help finding two missing teens

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in the search for two missing boys.

Kevin L. Durham Jr. is a 15-year-old Black male. He is 5′2, 91 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Durham was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Alex Martez Madrigal Harbin is a 17-year-old Black male. He is 6′0, 300 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and carrying a laundry bag.

Both teens were last seen on June 28, 2023 around 9 p.m. in the area of Gregory and Lee’s Summit Road.

If anyone has seen either missing teen or has information on their whereabouts, please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (816) 541-8017.

