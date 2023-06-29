Pet food company searching for summer ‘pup-tern’ and ‘kit-tern’

Aging & Style
Each summer "pup-tern" and "kit-tern" will receive a $2,500 summer stipend along with other job purr-ks.(WILX)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Summer interns at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a pet food company that creates specialized diets for sick and healthy pets, may look a little different than a stereotypical 20-year-old college student intern. They also may be quite a bit harrier.

That’s because the company is searching for one puppy and one kitten under nine months old to serve as the brand’s “pup-tern” and “kit-tern” for the summer. Pet parents can submit their pet’s resume and cover letter for consideration until July 20.

The title comes with a $2,500 summer stipend, free “paw-ffice” supplies (toys) from KONG, complimentary pet food supplies and social media shout-outs.

Besides looking cute, the furry internship also comes with a few responsibilities, according to the company’s press release:

  • Representing the brand with enthusiasm and curiosity via featured posts on the pet or pet parent’s social media
  • Exhibit unwavering commitment to mastering new skills via on-the-job enrichment activities (supplied by KONG)
  • Continue or transition to the Hill’s Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten food to showcase how it affects their overall development

