Pet food company searching for summer ‘pup-tern’ and ‘kit-tern’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Summer interns at Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a pet food company that creates specialized diets for sick and healthy pets, may look a little different than a stereotypical 20-year-old college student intern. They also may be quite a bit harrier.
That’s because the company is searching for one puppy and one kitten under nine months old to serve as the brand’s “pup-tern” and “kit-tern” for the summer. Pet parents can submit their pet’s resume and cover letter for consideration until July 20.
The title comes with a $2,500 summer stipend, free “paw-ffice” supplies (toys) from KONG, complimentary pet food supplies and social media shout-outs.
Besides looking cute, the furry internship also comes with a few responsibilities, according to the company’s press release:
- Representing the brand with enthusiasm and curiosity via featured posts on the pet or pet parent’s social media
- Exhibit unwavering commitment to mastering new skills via on-the-job enrichment activities (supplied by KONG)
- Continue or transition to the Hill’s Science Diet Puppy or Science Diet Kitten food to showcase how it affects their overall development
