Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce to team up in ‘The Match’ on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday’s edition of Capitol One’s The Match will include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes along with his favorite target, Travis Kelce, hitting the links.

They will face the “splash bros” of the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

This year’s round marks the eighth playing of The Match, each featuring different duos of players. Taking the course on Thursday will be two duos that have won multiple championships together in their respective sports. Mahomes and Kelce with two Super Bowl wins and coming off a Super Bowl LVII victory in Arizona, while Curry and Thompson have claimed four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors.

Mahomes and Curry come into the round with previous experience playing in The Match. Curry teamed up with Peyton Manning against Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley in the third year and Mahomes paired up with Josh Allen against Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady just a year ago.

In the third year of the charity tournament, Curry and Manning fell to Mickelson and Barkley at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona, but raised $6.4 million for the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and added four million meals for Feeding America. June 1, 2022 Tom Brady and Aaron Rogers took down Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at the Wynn Golf Club, with the opportunity this year to raise money for the No Kid Hungry campaign at the same course.

The Match 8 will take place Thursday, June 29 at 5:30 p.m. locally televised on TNT. The four star athletes will compete by playing 12 holes at the Wynn Las Vegas, where Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes come in as underdogs.

The Chiefs’ duo are underdogs at +220 odds, with Curry and Thompson set as -260 favorites.

To date, Capital One’s The Match has raised more than $35 million for various organizations and has donated more than 27 million meals to Feeding America.

