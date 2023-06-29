Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

National Geographic will end newsstand sales of magazine next year, focus on subscriptions, digital

The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29,...
The July 2023 edition of National Geographic is for sale at a newsstand, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The familiar yellow-bordered cover of the monthly National Geographic will no longer be for sale on newsstands starting next year, part of cutbacks affecting the venerable magazine.

The company’s focus is turning to its digital product and it will offer special editions on newsstands, a spokesman said on Thursday. Subscribers will still get a printed copy each month.

Newsstand sales account for a small percentage of the magazine’s monthly circulation of just below 1.8 million copies, the magazine said.

Even a magazine that started publishing in 1888 isn’t immune to financial headwinds affecting the media. Known best for its colorful photography from around the world, the magazine was started more than a century ago by the National Geographic Society, which supports science and exploration.

Control of National Geographic has changed twice in the past decade, first in a sale to 20th Century Fox before being acquired by the Walt Disney Corp. in 2019. It has been hit by a series of layoffs.

Craig Welch posted on Twitter on Wednesday that his new issue of the magazine just arrived, featuring his 16th and last feature as a senior writer for the magazine.

“NatGeo is laying off all of its staff writers,” he wrote.

The magazine said while it’s accurate it no longer has anyone with the title of “writer” anymore, it has people who both write and edit. Instead, it will turn to non-staffers to author stories. The changes occurred as the result of a reorganization in April.

The company would not discuss how many people lost their jobs.

“National Geographic will continue to publish a monthly magazine that is dedicated to exceptional multi-platform storytelling with cultural impact,” spokesman Chris Albert said. “Staffing changes will not change our ability to do this work, but rather give us more flexibility to tell different stories and meet our audiences where they are across our many platforms.”

“Any insinuation that the recent changes will negatively impact the magazine, or the quality of our storytelling, is simply incorrect,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Frankfurt in the 2023 season.
Tickets for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany sell out in 15 minutes
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Generic image of a sun and clear skies.
Lenexa police: 22-month-old in critical condition after being left in hot car
FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees
FORECAST: Storms north of KC bring chance of hail, Thursday to bring triple-digit temps

Latest News

FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's...
Previous passengers recall ill-fated Titan: ‘I 100% knew this was going to happen’
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson reacts as he is acquitted Thursday of felony child...
Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Two families are remembering a man who lost his life while trying to save others.
Loved ones remember father who died rescuing son, girlfriend’s daughter caught in rip current
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) during an NFL football game, Sunday,...
NFL suspends 3 players indefinitely, fourth gets 6 games for violating gambling policy