Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for 2021 shooting that killed 2

By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for killing two other men in 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 26-year-old Vontez G. Howard was sentenced last week after being convicted in April.

Howard was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and four counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for each murder conviction and 10 years in prison for the armed criminal action convictions. The sentences were set to run consecutively, which leads to a total of 60 years.

He was also sentenced for unlawful use of a weapon and first-degree robbery, but those sentences will run concurrently.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of Norton and Anderson avenues on March 1, 2021, after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found two men in a crashed vehicle who had been shot. They were later identified as Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett.

That vehicle also caught fire following the crash.

Detectives analyzed video from the area, phones, ballistics and DNA evidence. They tracked a suspect vehicle and were able to establish connections between Howard and the victims near the time of the shooting.

Video surveillance showed that Howard pursued the victims until they crashed.

Howard’s mugshot is not available because the Jackson County Detention Center’s inmate search is currently broken.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

