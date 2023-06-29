Lansing man sentenced in global plea deal

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A 30-year-old Lansing man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison after entering a global plea deal earlier this year.

David A. Kelly will go to prison for 46 months after a Leavenworth County judge denied his request for probation after determining that public safety would be best served with him behind bars.

He received the sentence after three incidents spanning from August 2022 to February 2023.

On August 13, 2022, Kelly entered and then barricaded himself inside a victim’s Lansing home after breaking a window of the victim’s car. While he was inside the home, Kelly broke, destroyed and defaced two TVs, a laptop, a refrigerator, a PlayStation 4, a window, a curtain rod and a vacuum. The actions that day resulted in charges of felony criminal damage to property.

In November, Kelly returned to the same Lansing home and was denied by the victim. He then picked up a nearby cinderblock and threw it at the victim’s windshield, shattering it and scratching the vehicle’s hood. That behavior resulted in misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Finally, in February, Kelly was spotted by a Leavenworth Police officer driving a white Cadillac near 10th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street. With the officer knowing that Kelly’s license was suspended, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Kelly then immediately started driving at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction.

After Kelly parked his car illegally in the area of Third Avenue and Santa Fe, he made a run for it. Officers found Kelly’s car for towing and found a small bag containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, leading to a charge for possession.

“We always want to see those in need get help, but there’s a point when it’s safer for them and the community to have those who offend in prison,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said Thursday.

