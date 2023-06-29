KCPD asking for assistance locating 56-year-old missing, endangered man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is asking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Andrew Blair, who is considered endangered.

The 56-year-old was last seen around noon on Tuesday near N Bennington Avenue and NE Russell Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Blair, a 6′2″, 330 lbs white man with red hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Blair’s whereabouts should call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043. If located, call 911 immediately.

