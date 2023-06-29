Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD asking for assistance locating 56-year-old missing, endangered man

Andrew Blair, 56, was last seen around noon on Tuesday near N Bennington Avenue and NE Russell...
Andrew Blair, 56, was last seen around noon on Tuesday near N Bennington Avenue and NE Russell Road.(KCPD)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is asking the public’s help in locating 56-year-old Andrew Blair, who is considered endangered.

The 56-year-old was last seen around noon on Tuesday near N Bennington Avenue and NE Russell Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Blair, a 6′2″, 330 lbs white man with red hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a black polo shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who has information about Blair’s whereabouts should call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (816) 234-5043. If located, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A mother is speaking out after her teenage son was shot and left in a vehicle while attending a...
Family grieves, asks for tips after teen is fatally shot in Kansas City
A Blue Springs police officer is being hailed as a hero for deescalating a tense situation...
Blue Springs officer saves woman experiencing mental health crisis
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring on a 4-yard touchdown catch...
Travis Kelce featured in latest issue of Vanity Fair

Latest News

Kevin L. Durham Jr. and Alex Martez Madrigal Harbin have been missing since 6-28-23
Police need help finding two missing teens
FILE — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 36-year-old pedestrian was struck and...
Grandview man dead, suspect at large after Raytown hit-and-run
United States' Jesus Ferreira (9) is congratulated by teammate Alejandro Zendejas (17) after...
Ferreira’s hat trick leads US over St Kitts and Nevis 6-0 in CONCACAF Gold Cup
Proposed stadium in downtown Kansas City to host the Royals
Royals CEO to answer questions on new stadium, community concerns over the move