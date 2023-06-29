Kansas City tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Godwin Omoregie, a tax preparer in Kansas City, pleaded guilty in federal court today for filing false tax returns.

Omoregie, 71, owned and operated Quality Property Management and Tax Services, an income tax return preparation business in Raytown, Missouri, from 2012 to 2022. He was charged and pled guilty to one count of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of a false and fraudulent tax return and one count of filing a false tax return.

His plea is an admission that he prepared federal income tax returns that contained false and fraudulent items for at least 10 people which resulted in 42 false income tax returns from 2017 to 2021. The inclusion of the fraudulent items allowed Omoregie to manufacture substantial refunds clients would not have received if their returns were prepared correctly.

Approximately $178,702 in tax loss are associated with Omoregie’s false returns.

Omoregie also admitted he filed a federal income tax return in March 2022 that did not include at least $20,883 from his business. The total tax loss associated with Omoregie’s false returns from tax year 2017 through 2021 totaled $62,891.

Omoregie could serve up to six years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after a presentence investigation is completed.

