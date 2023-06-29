Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

JCCC to use $75K federal grant to expand on-campus mental health resources

Officials said the grant will fund training for faculty and staff members, establish a...
Officials said the grant will fund training for faculty and staff members, establish a community advisory board to develop strategies to support mental health and suicide prevention and to strengthen existing mental health initiatives.(Johnson County Community College)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County Community College is using a recently awarded an over $75,000 federal grant to expand on-campus mental health resources.

Officials at the college said the grant will fund training for faculty and staff members, establish a community advisory board to develop strategies to support mental health and suicide prevention and to strengthen existing mental health initiatives.

“If a student is struggling with mental health challenges, they may have trouble keeping up with coursework and achieving personal goals,” said Alex Wells, Assistant Dean, Counseling and New Student Retention. “Grants like this one enable JCCC to build out additional structures and services to help students cope with the complexities of their whole lives. Such support makes it easier for students to pursue their academic goals, which in turn equips them to pursue rewarding careers or additional educational opportunities.”

Students at JCCC currently access on-campus mental health services through their academic advisors, who refer them to other short-term, on-campus resources when needed. Students can also see an on-campus, licensed clinician for short-term therapy, crisis intervention and connections to off-campus resources.

The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The annual grant, called the Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant, aims to expand on-campus mental health services.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
The Kansas City Chiefs announced they will play a home game in Frankfurt in the 2023 season.
Tickets for Chiefs-Dolphins game in Germany sell out in 15 minutes
If you are borrowing a friend’s card, be prepared to say goodbye to Costco.
Costco is cracking down on membership sharing
Generic image of a sun and clear skies.
Lenexa police: 22-month-old in critical condition after being left in hot car
An Iowa couple in the process of having their home built says they hit a $2 million Powerball...
Couple wins $2 million Powerball jackpot after losing home in tornado

Latest News

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new...
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
The main takeaway from each of the four plans is that energy, for the most part, will become...
What Kansas City has to say about Evergy changing its utility rates
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners
Royals CEO John Sherman addresses team struggles, stadium future