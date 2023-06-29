JCCC to use $75K federal grant to expand on-campus mental health resources

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Johnson County Community College is using a recently awarded an over $75,000 federal grant to expand on-campus mental health resources.

Officials at the college said the grant will fund training for faculty and staff members, establish a community advisory board to develop strategies to support mental health and suicide prevention and to strengthen existing mental health initiatives.

“If a student is struggling with mental health challenges, they may have trouble keeping up with coursework and achieving personal goals,” said Alex Wells, Assistant Dean, Counseling and New Student Retention. “Grants like this one enable JCCC to build out additional structures and services to help students cope with the complexities of their whole lives. Such support makes it easier for students to pursue their academic goals, which in turn equips them to pursue rewarding careers or additional educational opportunities.”

Students at JCCC currently access on-campus mental health services through their academic advisors, who refer them to other short-term, on-campus resources when needed. Students can also see an on-campus, licensed clinician for short-term therapy, crisis intervention and connections to off-campus resources.

The grant was awarded from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The annual grant, called the Garrett Lee Smith Campus Suicide Prevention Grant, aims to expand on-campus mental health services.

