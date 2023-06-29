Jackson County legislature hearing proposed solution to higher property tax assessments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The final property tax appeal workshop on Tuesday was packed with Jackson County residents worried about losing their homes after many received tax assessments drastically higher than years before.

1st District Legislator Manuel Abarca is introducing the resolution. It recommends that the current 2023 valuations are “set aside” and replaced with a standardized increase of 15%, based on the 2019 tax valuations.

The proposal is in response to the high attendance rates at recent town halls, workshops, and “endless emails and phone calls by the most affected.” According to the press release issued from Abarca’s office, “this proposal seeks to establish a more stable and predictable tax rate, ensuring a fair distribution of the tax burden among property owners.”

Abarca will introduce the proposed legislation at the next County Legislature meeting on Monday, July 9 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse and is open to the public.

