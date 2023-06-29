Aging & Style
Injured, young kangaroo found on I-435 returned to owners

Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.
Officers in Edwardsville, Kansas, removed an unusual animal from I-435 last night.(Edwardsville, Kansas, Police Department)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An unusual animal was found injured on I-435 last night — far from its home in the Land Down Under.

Officers from the Edwardsville Police Department, the Bonner Springs Police Department and an Edwardsville Animal Control Officer worked together to save an injured, young kangaroo after it wandered away from its owner last night.

The joey is currently undergoing medical care to determine the extent of its injuries, but was returned to its owners earlier today.

UPDATE: The owner(s) of the young Kangaroo have been located! Last night Edwardsville Officers and ACO Anthony, with...

Posted by Edwardsville Kansas Police Department on Thursday, June 29, 2023

It goes without saying that that finding a kangaroo thousands of miles away from its homeland in Australia and New Zealand is very unusual outside of a zoo or sanctuary.

Nonetheless, we’re hoping the joey bounces back to health soon.

