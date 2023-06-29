Grandview man dead, suspect at large after Raytown hit-and-run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating what they call a fatal hit-and-run in Raytown on Thursday morning.

It happened at 12:30 am. near the intersection of East Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Police said the victim was a pedestrian who they found already dead in the street upon arrival.

The victim was a resident of Grandview, 36-year-old Kyle S. Clary.

Police are in search of a suspect. There is no word of any eyewitnesses at this time.

