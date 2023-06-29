Grandview man dead, suspect at large after Raytown hit-and-run
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating what they call a fatal hit-and-run in Raytown on Thursday morning.
It happened at 12:30 am. near the intersection of East Gregory Boulevard and Blue Ridge Boulevard.
Police said the victim was a pedestrian who they found already dead in the street upon arrival.
The victim was a resident of Grandview, 36-year-old Kyle S. Clary.
Police are in search of a suspect. There is no word of any eyewitnesses at this time.
