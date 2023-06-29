FORECAST: One more sweltering day before cold front moves in

Two days of the intense heat down, one to go. Highs on Thursday were able to reach into the 90s again. There was slightly cooler air for our friends to the north. We will stay warm and muggy overnight, with lows in the mid-70s. Early on Friday, we’ll need to watch a complex of showers and storms again along a stalled out boundary -- mainly across our far northern viewing area in both states. A cell or two could be on the severe side. This will keep those to the north cooler again. I still think the metro and points along I-70 and south will reach the lower to middle 90s, with feels-like temperatures at or above 100. As the stalled out boundary starts to slide a bit farther south by the afternoon, a storm or two could fire up closer to the metro. Activity looks isolated, but a storm could touch low-end severe limits. The boundary slides through completely overnight into Saturday morning, bringing some cooler air for the weekend with highs in the 80s! Watch for a few more pockets of showers and storms Saturday. It should be mostly dry Sunday, though. Fourth of July looks a touch warmer, with temperatures back closer to 90. An isolated shower or storm is possible but, as of now, nothing should ruin outdoor plans!

