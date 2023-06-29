FORECAST: Heat advisory Thursday with feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thursday an area of low pressure and a stationary front linger over the central plains, which will provide an opportunity for warm, moist air to mix into the mid-levels. This produces chances for strong showers and storms to our northern counties and into Iowa. For the rest of us, we will be dealing with extreme heat today. A heat advisory is in effect for today and will continue until Friday night at 7. Afternoon temperatures are expected in the upper 90s today with the feel-like temperature ranging between 102 and 106°.

The heat remains Friday but the storm system will dip in allowing for better chances for scattered showers and storms to exist late Friday and will continue into Saturday. A marginal risk for severe storms is possible during this time. Damaging wind and hail will be our main concern. This will lead into dropping temperatures to the middle and upper 80s for the weekend. We will rebound to the lower 90s next week with a small threat for scattered showers and storms starting the Fourth of July and continuing into Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.