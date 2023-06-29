First responders prepare to respond to heat related illnesses during high temps in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters are preparing to respond to emergencies during this week’s dangerously high temperatures.
Incident commanders for the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department will call for extra crews during heat waves, especially on prolonged calls for service, so they can rotate crews and help them stay hydrated.
In addition to staying hydrated, first responders recommend that community members limit their time outdoors and look for signs of heat-related illnesses including dizziness, nausea and vomiting.
“The danger is when they stop sweating,” said KCFD Assistant Fire Chief Jimmy Walker. “That’s when you’ve gone from heat exhaustion to heat stroke. That can leave serious, long-lasting damage to your body or could kill you. Pay attention to the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, and don’t hesitate to get help.”
If you believe someone is suffering from heat exhaustion, move the person to cooler place. You can use cool, wet cloths or a cool bath to try to lower their body temperature.
If you do believe they are having a heat stroke, call 911 right away. The CDC recommends watching for signs and symptoms, and taking action. Below is a list of symptoms for heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and what to do in either case.
Heat stroke: What to look for
- High body temperature (103°F or higher)
- Hot, red, dry or damp skin
- Fast, strong pulse
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Nausea
- Confusion
- Losing consciousness (passing out)
Heat stroke: What to do
- Call 911 right away; heat stroke is a medical emergency
- Move the person to a cooler place
- Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath
- Do not give the person anything to drink
Heat exhaustion: What to look for
- Heavy sweating
- Cold, pale and clammy skin
- Fast, weak pulse
- Nausea or vomiting
- Muscle cramps
- Tiredness or weakness
- Dizziness
- Headache
- Fainting (passing out)
Heat exhaustion: What to do
- Move to a cool place
- Loosen your clothes
- Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath
- Sip water
Get medical help right away if:
- You are throwing up
- Your symptoms get worse
- Your symptoms last longer than one hour
