Distinct shoeprints connect crime scenes to Leavenworth burglar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Leavenworth Police officers connected a De Soto man to multiple burglaries and thefts by his distinct walk and a pair of shoes left at the scene of a burglary.

Lane M. Simpson, 27, pleaded no contest to three counts of non-residential burglary and one count of theft. The court accepted the plea and found him guilty yesterday.

Simpson was linked to multiple crimes between April 10 and April 27 when a pair of running shoes were abandoned at Waters Feed Company where one of the non-residential burglaries took place. Investigators determined the tread pattern from the shoes matched shoeprints found at several other burglaries.

While serving a search warrant on a parked vehicle outside one of the burglaries, investigators found a knife with the name “Lane” carved into the handle, a paystub and a receipt from Langley Recycling. Using that lead, investigators obtained footage from the metal recycling facility which showed Simpson wearing the running shoes abandoned at Waters Feed Company.

The charge in which Simpson pled to stemmed from the April 10 theft at Westar Energy.

Leavenworth officers also connected Simpson to a number of other thefts and burglaries:

April 10: Simpson stole miscellaneous tools from Westar Energy.

April 15: Simpson burglarized the Kansas County Store, stealing a pair of cowboy boots and some cash.

April 16: Simpson entered Waters Feed Company without permission and stole two ratchet sets and a GoPro totaling $1,375 in damages and stolen property.

April 18: Simpson entered a Jiffy Lube and stole cash from the register, a jumpstart pack and a Samsung tablet totaling $500 in stolen property.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9.

