Blue Springs officer saves woman experiencing mental health crisis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Blue Springs police officer is being hailed as a hero for deescalating a tense situation while out on patrol last week.

Officer Sara Russell was on patrol and had just left another call when she came across a frantic woman who was flagging her down. What happened next, shocked Officer Russell.

The woman in distress then went to her car, took out a gun and put it to her head. Officer Russell said she immediately called for backup and began to calmly plead with the woman to put the gun down.

Officer Russell said she tried to give information about herself and get to the root cause of why the woman was feeling the way she was. She wanted to help in any way she could. Plus, she says her greatest attribute is being able to talk to people.

“It was terrifying,” Russell said. “They were having such a hard time. They thought it was their only option they had to get out of the situation they were in.”

“As a police officer, my favorite thing to do is help people and they needed my help,” Russell said. “I ended up being at the perfect place, at the perfect time.”

The tense situation went on for 20 minutes.

When officer Russell recalled those moments, she said it felt more like a lifetime. She added that, throughout that time, she made it her mission to save the woman’s life.

“Everything lined up for me to make contact with that party and to give my heart and soul into talking to them down so they didn’t take their life,” Russell said.

Eventually, the woman agreed to lower the gun and the situation came to a peaceful ending. Officer Russell said let out the biggest sigh of relief.

“I couldn’t believe they decided to listen and consider other options because, during the whole incident, it seemed like there wasn’t going to be a good outcome,” Russell said. “To see a good outcome from something so awful was amazing.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. The lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year. You can text 988 if that feels more comfortable for you. You can also visit this page to chat with the Lifeline via online messages. If you are in immediate danger or need medical assistance, call 911.

