Olathe West Owl wins Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

Future Missouri Tiger wins Gatorade honors
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri incoming freshman and former Olathe West Owl Madison Walker has been named the 2022-2023 Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

The third baseman from Olathe, Kansas led Olathe West to a 24-1 record and 6A state title this past season.

Walker earned Sunflower League Player of the Year honors by batting a stellar .659 with 71 RBI, 50 runs and 39 extra-base hits. Her 18 homers this past season matched the state single-season record and concluded her prep career with 28 which also ties Kansas state records.

The 4.0 student was in National Honor Society and volunteered locally as a peer tutor at Olathe West. On top of these she served as an instructor for youth softball in the community and service initiatives through a church youth group.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport. The selection process is administered by the Gatorade Player of the Year Selection Committee, which leverages experts including coaches, scouts, media, and others as sources to help evaluate and determine the state winners in each sport.

For nearly 40 years, Gatorade has honored high school athletes at the top of their game as teammates, supporting their communities and achieving academic success. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes and community leaders, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport.

