Olathe West Owl wins Gatorade Softball Player of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri incoming freshman and former Olathe West Owl Madison Walker has been named the 2022-2023 Kansas Gatorade Softball Player of the Year.

The third baseman from Olathe, Kansas led Olathe West to a 24-1 record and 6A state title this past season.

Walker earned Sunflower League Player of the Year honors by batting a stellar .659 with 71 RBI, 50 runs and 39 extra-base hits. Her 18 homers this past season matched the state single-season record and concluded her prep career with 28 which also ties Kansas state records.

The 4.0 student was in National Honor Society and volunteered locally as a peer tutor at Olathe West. On top of these she served as an instructor for youth softball in the community and service initiatives through a church youth group.

