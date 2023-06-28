Aging & Style
Northland’s Zona Rosa offering free coffee, kids’ activities every Thursday

Central Park in Zona Rosa's "Coffee Club" will offer free children's performances every Thursday morning from 9 - 11 a.m.
Central Park in Zona Rosa's "Coffee Club" will offer free children's performances every Thursday morning from 9 - 11 a.m.(MGN)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to get your hands on a caffeine fix, enjoy some fresh air or keep the kids occupied for a while? Zona Rosa’s new, free “Coffee Club” in the Northland may help solve them at one event.

Central Park, an area within Zona Rosa, is hosting the “Coffee Club” events every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. with kid-friendly performances, shopping, “special activities,” splash fountains and, of course, coffee. Beach towels for children swimming in the fountains will be provided.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will offer specialty coffees, breakfast burritos and cannolis, while the White Farmhouse Flower truck will sell summer arrangements.

The event, which began June 1, will go until Aug. 17.

Here is the event schedule for the rest of the summer:

  • June 29: Story time local author
  • July 6: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity
  • July 13: Mr. Stinky Feet performs
  • July 20: “Meaning through Music” 30-min music enrichment class
  • August 3: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity
  • August 10: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity

