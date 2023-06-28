Northland’s Zona Rosa offering free coffee, kids’ activities every Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to get your hands on a caffeine fix, enjoy some fresh air or keep the kids occupied for a while? Zona Rosa’s new, free “Coffee Club” in the Northland may help solve them at one event.

Central Park, an area within Zona Rosa, is hosting the “Coffee Club” events every Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. with kid-friendly performances, shopping, “special activities,” splash fountains and, of course, coffee. Beach towels for children swimming in the fountains will be provided.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen will offer specialty coffees, breakfast burritos and cannolis, while the White Farmhouse Flower truck will sell summer arrangements.

The event, which began June 1, will go until Aug. 17.

Here is the event schedule for the rest of the summer:

June 29: Story time local author

July 6: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity

July 13: Mr. Stinky Feet performs

July 20: “Meaning through Music” 30-min music enrichment class

August 3: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity

August 10: Macaroni Kid KC Special Activity



