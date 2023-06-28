Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend

A dangerous heat wave impacting the South is now spreading further east. (CNN, KTRK, KHOU, WBBM, WAVE, WABC, WCBS, PAUL D. THACKER, MORE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Wednesday.

Daily temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees (38 degrees Celsius,) and heat indexes have topped 115 degrees (46 degrees Celsius), leading to deaths that include nine people in Webb County, which includes Laredo.

“We don’t see this in our county. Laredo knows heat. Webb County knows heat,” county Medical Examiner Dr. Corine Stern told county commissioners during a meeting Monday. “These are unprecedented temperatures.”

Two Florida hikers also died while hiking in extreme heat at Big Bend National Park

Heat and powerful storms bring havoc to the central and eastern U.S. (CNN, KHOU, KTRK, WDIV/WESH, KYW, WCBS, @ClaudeRonnie2)

The scorching temperatures were brought on by a heat dome that has taxed the Texas power grid and brought record highs to parts of the state, according to meteorologists.

That dome is spreading eastward and by the weekend is expected to be centered over the mid-South, said meteorologist Bryan Jackson with the National Weather Service in College Pak, Maryland.

Texas temperatures should then begin to drop from highs above 100 (38 degrees Celsius) degrees to daily temperatures in the 90s, Jackson said.

“It’s relief from the extreme heat,” Jackson said. “It’s not really an end to a heat wave; it’s just an end to the extreme part of the heat wave.”

The heat dome is expected to continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. (CNN, KEYE, KNXV, NOAA, NERC)

Another dome of heat has already developed on the West Coast, and an excessive heat warning is in place in a wide swath in the central part of the state, according to Jackson.

“By this weekend there is a risk for record high temperatures exceeding 100 degrees ... close to 110 degrees in the Central Valley of California,” Jackson said. “Then some of the more typical mid-summer heat of getting above 115 degrees in the hottest areas of the desert Southwest.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Just 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home
FILE - Farmland in the Tulare Lake Basin is submerged in water in Corcoran, Calif., April 20,...
Warming causes more extreme rain, not snow, over mountains and scientists say that’s a problem
The 233 new counts announced Tuesday include kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual...
Ex-Philadelphia police officer is charged with dozens more sex crimes in 19 new cases