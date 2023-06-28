NAACP, others condemn MO AG Bailey’s refusal to uphold cop’s conviction in 2019 killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP and the Urban Council of Kansas City today condemned Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s request to overturn the conviction of a former KCPD detective in the 2019 death of a Black man. Bailey filed the brief Monday afternoon.

Eric DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere was later sentenced to six years in prison. He has remained free on bond.

The organizations said in a statement the Attorney General’s role is to act as a supporter of local prosecutors and protect citizens from fraudulent companies, not to “interfere with and usurp the authority of local elected prosecutors to prosecute crime across the state.” They added that it is unprecedented for a state attorney to argue against the actions of a local prosecutor, and it’s unclear whether Bailey even has the authority to seek a reversal of a local conviction.

“This kind of unequal justice and ‘look the other way’ attitude toward the killing of black men is why the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Missouri in 2017, and it’s why we still strongly urge caution and vigilance when traveling in Missouri in 2023.” said Nimrod Chapel, Jr., President Missouri State Conference NAACP.

The groups said Bailey’s request sets a bad precedent for future incidents, arguing Bailey is not fully pursing all crimes.

“Kansas City residents should not have to fear the people they pay to protect and serve them. Unfortunately, black residents have good reason to see every interaction with the police as a threat to their lives. Even in our own homes, we are not safe.” said President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City Gwen Grant.

