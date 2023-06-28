Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

NAACP, others condemn MO AG Bailey’s refusal to uphold cop’s conviction in 2019 killing

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a request Monday afternoon to overturn...
Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed a request Monday afternoon to overturn the conviction of a former KCPD detective in the 2019 death of Cameron Lamb.(David A. Lieb | AP)
By Jenna Barackman
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP and the Urban Council of Kansas City today condemned Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s request to overturn the conviction of a former KCPD detective in the 2019 death of a Black man. Bailey filed the brief Monday afternoon.

Eric DeValkenaere was convicted of second-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. DeValkenaere was later sentenced to six years in prison. He has remained free on bond.

The organizations said in a statement the Attorney General’s role is to act as a supporter of local prosecutors and protect citizens from fraudulent companies, not to “interfere with and usurp the authority of local elected prosecutors to prosecute crime across the state.” They added that it is unprecedented for a state attorney to argue against the actions of a local prosecutor, and it’s unclear whether Bailey even has the authority to seek a reversal of a local conviction.

“This kind of unequal justice and ‘look the other way’ attitude toward the killing of black men is why the NAACP issued a travel advisory for Missouri in 2017, and it’s why we still strongly urge caution and vigilance when traveling in Missouri in 2023.” said Nimrod Chapel, Jr., President Missouri State Conference NAACP.

The groups said Bailey’s request sets a bad precedent for future incidents, arguing Bailey is not fully pursing all crimes.

“Kansas City residents should not have to fear the people they pay to protect and serve them. Unfortunately, black residents have good reason to see every interaction with the police as a threat to their lives. Even in our own homes, we are not safe.” said President and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City Gwen Grant.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evergy said the purpose of this transition is to encourage customers to use electricity during...
Evergy rolling out new time-based plans for Missouri residents
A Kansas couple who received a hotel voucher in 1983 for their wedding finally used it, 40...
40 years later, couple uses hotel voucher received at their wedding
A homeless shelter operator said she has witnessed a significant influx of homeless people in...
Shelter director says homeless individuals are being sent to Warrensburg on buses
Three people died and five others were wounded following a shooting Sunday morning in Kansas...
Kansas City man charged with murder in Sunday morning deadly mass shooting
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says

Latest News

Morning Ready Team
What you missed - Week of June 23
Missouri received $54 million to fund four transportation projects across the state.
Missouri infrastructure projects receive over $54 million in federal grants
High School Football
KSHSAA board approves changes to state championship formats
Kasandra Oleva Marie Alexander, 22, was arrested by a Jackson County deputy Tuesday morning.
Atchison woman arrested on drug distribution charges