Missouri infrastructure projects receive over $54 million in federal grants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Biden-Harris Administration awarded Missouri over $54 million to assist in four infrastructure projects around the state aimed helping residents travel safer, cheaper and and quicker, according to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Approximately $23.2 million of the federal funding is allotted to the COMO Transportation Center to remodel the transit maintenance and parking facility, add an upgraded time point at the city’s Opportunity Center and upgraded bus stops. Nearly $25 million was awarded to the Warsaw Downtown Marina District Transportation Project who will use the funding to expand the Osage trail, initiate stormwater mitigation and enhance streets and intersections.

Another $1.3 million will go to the First Street/Highway 46 Corridor Planning Project to plan street improvements with hopes of improving safety for motorized travelers by collecting data, conducting community outreach, feasibility studies and environmental analyses.

The Uniting Kansas City Through Transit Project received $4.5 million to evaluate an east-west, high-capacity transit connection and complete street enhancements. The plan will analyze safety improvements such as the inclusion of medians and pedestrian refuge islands, lighting, and backplates.

The grants are part of the RAISE discretionary grant program which assist both rural and urban infrastructure projects ranging from safer road projects, bridge replacements and transportation reforms to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Seventy percent of the available $2.26 billion in grants will go to projects in regions with persistent poverty or to historically disadvantaged communities, according to a press release from the Department of Transportation.

“Using the funds in President Biden’s infrastructure law, we are helping communities in every state across the country realize their visions for new infrastructure projects,” Buttigieg said. “This round of RAISE grants is helping create a new generation of good-paying jobs in rural and urban communities alike, with projects whose benefits will include improving safety, fighting climate change, advancing equity, strengthening our supply chain and more.”

