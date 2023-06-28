Aging & Style
KSHSAA board approves changes to state championship formats

High School Football
High School Football
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) Executive Board approved items to change the formats or locations of state championships in their June meeting. The board also finalized the SB 113 policy.

Sports expecting change are football, soccer, wrestling and baseball, starting in 2024. Headlining the changes is state football, which will be held at only three locations, in contrast to the nine that are usually held. Three classes will be at each location, which will be determined at a further date. One game will be held Friday and two will be held Saturday.

“The KSHSAA is at a point where we want to look at what combining sites in a few of our championships would look like. We believe it can add to the student and fan experience,” said Executive Director Bill Faflick. “Kansas has a rich tradition of great community support where we host championships. We do not anticipate that changing, it will just look slightly different depending on the year and selection of hosts.”

Soccer will undergo some changes as well, with all state championships being held at one location rather than three. Wrestling will operate at a three-day format for all classes, with 4-1A boys and girls wrestling in Salina and 6-5A at Harman Arena in Park City. The board also approved the Optimal Performance Calculator starting in the 2023-24 school year. Full details will be sent at a later date.

The board approved changes to 3A and 2-1A regional baseball, changing the dates of regional seeding, first round and second round dates to aid in pitcher availability.

Basketball and volleyball’s formats will be discussed at a later date.

Full details on the changes can be found HERE.

