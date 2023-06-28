Aging & Style
KSHSAA approves changes to state football, other sports

Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26,...
Andale defeated Holton 28-0 to win their 4th straight Class 3A State Championship on Nov 26, 2022; Hutchinson, Kansas, USA;(©KellyRoss | ©KellyRoss)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association executive board approved significant changes to state championships beginning in 2024.

In perhaps the most notable change will happen in state football, whose championship games were each held in separate locations. Starting in 2024, three games will be held at three locations each. With the locations to be determined, state football in 2024 will be held Nov. 29-30 with one game on Friday and two games on Saturday at each location. 

The soccer postseason will also see changes, with championships being played at one site starting in fall 2024.

Following a previous change to 4A and 3-1A boys and girls wrestling in Salina, 6A and 5A will follow the same three day format at Hartman Arena. With the approved changes, the state wrestling tournaments will take place Feb. 22-24, 2024.

