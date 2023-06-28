Keeping yourself, your pets safe near fireworks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Fireworks are fun and exciting to see but they are very dangerous when misused, according to the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

In just six days, you can watch Kansas City’s largest fireworks show on KCTV5 as we will be broadcasting throughout the day including a 90-minute special broadcast from 9-10:30 p.m.

For those enjoying the day at home, operators need to check before they light up and bystanders need to stay alert with structures nearby.

The Department of Public Safety said the safest way to enjoy fireworks is by attending public displays put on by trained professionals like what will be happening at the World War I Museum and Memorial.

The City of Gardner is stepping up to help reduce the impact of fireworks on people with sensory challenges or PTSD as a part of a partnership with Walmart to secure 45 noise-dampening headphones.

The headphones don’t cancel all noise but have a sound insulation range of up to 35 decibels.

“We sold out last year. We were fortunate to have some money left over this year so that we could offer it again. Hopefully, we will be able to continue it in the future. The response has been very positive so far,” said Todd Winters, the Mayor of Gardner, Kansas.

They’re distributing the headphones on a first-come, first-served basis to Gardner residents from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. You can pick them up at city hall as long as you have proof of residency.

The city is also offering calming treats for pets ahead of the July 4th holiday to help them deal with the impact of the fireworks.

324 people in Missouri sought hospital care related to fireworks according to data from the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services, 292 were treated in emergency rooms and released, and 32 people were admitted to the hospital, and more than 77% of those injuries from fireworks occurred in a three-week period leading up and following Independence Day. 252 people sought hospital injuries and sought out hospital treatment in emergency rooms or inpatient care during that period from June 21 to July 11 last year.

Fires are reported a lot more on a typical Fourth of July than any other day of the year according to the National Fire Protection Association. The NFPA reports fireworks caused around 19,500 reported fires in 2018 including 1,900 total structure fires. Five deaths were reported and $105 million in direct property damage was reported, and more than 90% of Missouri counties are experiencing some level of dryness, with the most intense being felt in central Missouri.

Fireworks sales at licensed retailers are legal in Missouri from June 20 to July 10.

The Department of Public Safety says to follow basic safety practices when buying them:

Purchase fireworks only from a properly licensed retailer.

Always wear eye protection and earplugs if you have sensitive ears.

Tie back long hair and don’t wear loose fitting clothes.

Only light one firework at a time.

Never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

Never have any part of your body over fireworks.

Keep young children away from fireworks.

Never throw or point fireworks at other people.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Make sure to have water nearby in case of a fire or an accident.

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never light fireworks indoors.

Don’t use fireworks while consuming alcohol. Use a “designated shooter.”

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place. Don’t save fireworks from season to season.

